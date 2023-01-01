Mayor and Aldermen show support of Collierville educators with resolution

The show of support came days after the School Board issued a special-called meeting to present Resolution 2023-01 "Support of Educators".

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville issued a resolution echoing the Collierville Schools' Board of Education resolution supporting teachers at Monday night's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

A portion of the resolution read by Town Administrator James Lewellen stated: “Resolution 2022-29 acknowledges the importance of an excellent public education system to both the quality of life and the economic prosperity of the Town of Collierville.”

The show of support is following Gov. Bill Lee's hesitation to speak out against a college professor who spoke poorly about educators while at a function with the Governor, the town said.