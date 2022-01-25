New mixed-use neighborhood in the works by Colonial Country Club

The north golf course was closed and is being converted it into what officials said will be “resort-style living” named The Legacy at Colonial.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — CCClub Holdings, LLC., which runs the Colonial Country Club in Cordova, said Tuesday plans are moving forward for a new mixed-use community – The Legacy at Colonial.

The development adjoins the Colonial Country Club, which was acquired by CCClub Holdings in 2013. They closed the north golf course and are converting it into what they said will be “resort-style living” with a single-family neighborhood, senior living campus, multi-family units, offices and retail, and commercial and hotel space.

“We’re tremendously excited to get this project off the ground,” said Jim Russell, Managing Partner for CCClub Holdings in a news release. “It’s an opportunity for us to create a fantastic development with access to incredible amenities. It’s a one-of-a-kind neighborhood that could not have happened without the assistance and support of Mayor Jim Strickland, City of Memphis COO Doug McGowan, the Memphis City Council, Shelby County representatives, the Land Use Control Leadership Team and the Countrywood and Fairway Gardens Neighborhood Associations.”

Officials said the area will be walkable and consistent with the Memphis 3.0 Land Use Plan. They said of the first sale of 50 residential lots, more than half have been sold – with average sales for the lots at $127,000.