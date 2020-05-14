Commissioners consider plan to offer waste services in Northaven

The hope is that it will help curb illegal dumping in the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They’ll tell you.

Some of the people in Northaven will tell you how sometimes it seems nobody gives a damn about them.

For years, residents talked about all the illegal dumping.

“The community has a history of chronic trash, litter, and other illegal dumping problems,” says Shelby County Chief Administrative Officer Dwon Gilliom. “A lot of these problems exist because a significant number of Northaven residents don’t subscribe to any private haulers operating in the community.”

You won’t find palatial homes in Northaven. And if there are any swimming pools, they’re above ground.

But they’re trying to make things better - the residents are.

“As we continue to meet with residents,” Gilliom says, “... we informed them that consolidated waste services would cost each resident $27 a month."

Residents would be charged on their MLGW bill. It is supposed to pay for itself; a major selling point to commissioners.

Chairman Mark Billingsley likes the plan but wants Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies to patrol against illegal dumpers.

“We really need to stop the habitual dumping,” he says, “... the illegal dumping. I think the trash service is a huge improvement, but I am concerned the people who have been dumping will continue to dump.”

If commissioners approve this plan, and they are expected to approve it, the service could begin as early as July 1st.