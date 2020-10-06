Commissioners vote down plans to defund Shelby County Sheriff's Office

One would have cut the Sheriff’s Department by 10%, the other plan would cut the budget by 5%.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Jerry “The King” Lawler would feel right at home at a Shelby County Commission meeting.

There’s been arguing, taunts, obscenities - the only thing missing was the famous Lawler piledriver move.

Commissioners have been trying to approve a budget. But when George Floyd was murdered, and people in Memphis took to the streets protesting, everything changed.

Now you hear talk of defunding law enforcement. It doesn’t mean take all their money away. Commissioners voted down two plans: one that would cut the Sheriff’s Department by 10%, the other plan would cut the budget by 5%. Commissioner Van Turner supported both plans.

“It was actually an attempt to reimagine law enforcement within the county,” Turner said.

“I knew the $18-million or $9-million cut was significant. I spoke with Sheriff Bonner and told him I was in favor of starting a conversation.”

A very passionate Commissioner Tami Sawyer sponsored both bills. She was heard calling those who voted against her ideas “cowards” at one point, using an obscenity.

Commissioner Amber Mills voted against both plans.

“I do not support it and it’s a knee jerk reaction to a national movement. Anything like this needs to be thought out, and not done quickly,” said Mills.