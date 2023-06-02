Community leaders on how Memphis must change in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death

“We have to own up to the fact that something horrible occurred within out Memphis Police Department and something needs to be done,” said James Kirkwood with CLERB.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council is hearing more proposals on reform within the Memphis Police Department Tuesday as the cries for justice continue in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death.

“We have to own up to the fact that something horrible occurred within out Memphis Police Department and something needs to be done,” said James Kirkwood, chairman for the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board.

Kirkwood said that’s where the conversation needs to begin when it comes to enacting change within MPD.

Chairman Kirkwood said that with multiple city councilmembers calling to give his organization more authority to investigate allegations of misconduct within the police department, they should look to Nashville’s civilian review board as a blueprint.

“They investigate independently, they monitor, they research, they give recommendations to the (police) chief, to the mayor,” Kirkwood said.

Monday night, St. Michael’s Church in Memphis held an interfaith prayer service, praying for an end to violence across the city.

“What we have found clearly, especially in the Memphis area, especially the faith leaders, is the need, the absolute need to come together and pray for unity right now,” said Father Ben Bradshaw of St. Michael’s. “In light of the horrific events surrounding Tyre Nichols and what happened to him.”

Father Bradshaw said his hope is that Monday night’s service can inspire others to be a force for change in the city.

“That we have a group of people in the city that really step up to the plate to say, ‘Look, what can we do on the local level, to lead a deep growth and metamorphosis in our city,’” he said.