'Community Lift' bringing creatives together to re-vitalize Memphis

The Community Lift Creative Placemaking Summit gives project funding to leaders of organizations and groups based in Memphis that work to revitalize the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Community Lift Creative Placemaking Summit gives leaders of organizations and groups based in Memphis project funding, allowing those leaders to continue their work and efforts to revitalize the city.

Community Lift has given $146,000 to different organizations and groups to build creative placemaking projects.

The organization gives out grant money to people with ideas on how to make neighborhoods better, with many of the neighborhoods being located in underserved communities.

The placemaking summit will allow people to see how Community Lift spends its money, while also giving people to opportunity speak with various vendors and community leaders about how can they become involved in improving the city.

The Community Lift Creative Placemaking Summit starts at 11 a.m. at The Kent located at 61 Keel Avenue Memphis, TN 38107. The event is free to the public.