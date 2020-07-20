Methodist North starts community outreach program to Hispanic/Latino community after rise in COVID-19 cases

After a surge in COVID-19 cases within the Hispanic/Latino community, Methodist North sent out educational fliers and care packets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are still on the rise and that includes a growing number within the Hispanic-Latino community. In response, Methodist North Hospital started an educational awareness campaign to curb the rise in cases.

In its most recent demographic update, the Shelby Co. Health Department reported the Hispanic-Latino community made up 27% of the positive cases.

Like the county, Methodist North reports seeing an increase in cases within the population. Months ago they made up 3% of the cases. It's now up to 8%.

“One thing we noticed looking at this data is increase of positive cases, we knew that outreach needed to be conducted in the community so we developed an outreach awareness plan," Dexter McKinney, Methodist North Community Development Director, said.

As part of the community outreach, they sent out more than a thousand educational fliers to churches, businesses and nonprofits. They also sent packets that include that educational information and resources but also includes masks and hand sanitizer.

“The message we’re trying to send is really we want to prevent the spread of COVID-19," McKinney said. "So, inside the COVID-19 packet there’s that educational flier that discusses way to prevent the spread, how to wear masks properly, sanitizing your hands, washing your hands frequently,"

All of the material is bilingual.

Latino Memphis Executive Director Mauricio Calvo said bridging the gap in communication is key to reducing the numbers.

“You have mixed messages, you have difficulty accessing the communication," he said. "Sometimes because of the language, they maybe. Different communities listen to different media outlets.”

Calvo explains the Latino community is a vulnerable one similarly to how Black people have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The reasons he said are similar health disparities, limited access to health and the inability to stop working.

He said whether or not they have achieved citizenship plays into it.