TN taking exemption requests for entities looking to keep COVID-19 mandates in place

As part of the recently signed COVID-19 omnibus bill, businesses and others can file to keep mandates in place if they can prove federal funding would be hurt.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury office is giving businesses, government entities and schools the opportunity to file for an exemption from many of the key provisions in the COVID-19 omnibus bill Governor Bill Lee signed into law on Nov. 12.

On paper, the law contains several provisions preventing businesses, government agencies and schools in Tennessee from implementing mask and vaccine mandates in most cases. However, it allows entities to file for exemptions to those new rules -- so long as they can prove they'd be impacted by a loss of federal funding.

The comptroller's office has launched a COVID-19 exemption webpage that allows entities to opt out of certain provisions.

Businesses, governmental entities and schools would have to prove that they would be financially impacted and result in the loss of federal funding if the conditions of the bill are followed. The entities would have to provide justification for the exemption on the Comptroller's web portal. Upon reviewal, the comptroller will notify the entity of approval or denial.

Exemptions will not be granted if there is not adequate justification for an exemption, according to the website.