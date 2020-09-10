Confederate monument on Collierville Town Square vandalized

6 people arrested and charged after being seen committing the crime.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Six people are facing charges after being seen vandalizing a Confederate monument on the Collierville Town Square early Friday morning.

According to Collierville police, the individuals were seen spraying paint and pouring some type of adhesive with feathers on the monument just before 3 a.m.

The suspects tried to leave the scene in two vehicles, but, officers were able to get them stopped on Center Street at South Rowlett. All six ere taken into custody and charged with vandalism over $1,000.

Names of those charged:

Aaron Boggan from Memphis - $10,000 bond

Marissa Kizer from Memphis - $10,000 bond

Haley Rainwater from Memphis - $10,000 bond

Valada Volkova from Germantown - $15,000 bond

Vada Bronsink from Bartlett - $10,000 bond

Chloe Perkins from Memphis - $10,000

