Congressman Cohen introduces $15 minimum wage bill

Says the increase is long overdue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen introduced legislation Friday, which if passed, would immediately increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

It's called The Living Wage Now Act.

Congressman Cohen statement:

“In such a rich nation, it is immoral that the federal minimum wage puts a full-time worker in a family of two below the poverty line. It is well past time to raise the minimum to $15 – and not incrementally, but all at once. Families are struggling and some employees are rightly treating fair wages as a collective bargaining issue. I hope that, with a new Labor Secretary and a forward-thinking Biden Administration, this legislation will be seen as a practical solution to meeting the needs of American workers and their families.”

In such a rich nation, it is immoral to have a federal minimum wage that leaves full-time workers living below the poverty line. It is well past time we immediately raised it to $15. The #FightFor15 cannot wait.



Today, I intro'ed the Living Wage Now Act. https://t.co/9NI5WIJrpo — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 15, 2021

In 2007, Congressman Cohen's first year in Congress, he voted for an increase in the minimum wage from $5.15 to $7.25 per hour, which became law. That was the first time the minimum wage had been raised in more than 10 years, and has not been raised since.