Tee up! Construction has begun on Memphis' new Topgolf location

The venue will be Topgolf’s fourth in the state. It’s expected to bring about 300 jobs to the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news for Topgolf fans. Construction has begun on the new Memphis area location, and the company said it’s slated to open in late 2023.

Topgolf said the Memphis location at 3450 S. Germantown Rd. will have 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant with music and family-friendly programming, a private event room, and more.

"We are thrilled to be part of Memphis’ prominent business and entertainment landscape," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway, in a news release. "We cannot wait to open this venue and hope it encourages more people to grab a golf club and have some fun."

“Bringing Topgolf to Memphis is something our administration has been actively working on for a long time now,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Adding this renowned family entertainment venue will be a tremendous asset for our city, and I know the community is excited to get this project moving.”

Anyone interested applying for a job can visit Topgolf's career website.