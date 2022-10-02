Construction at Liberty Park will not be a problem for Memphis in May, says city officials

Officials said so far the sports and events center is on budget and on time to be open to the public by fall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction is continuing for Liberty Park, going in at the old Mid-South Fairgrounds.

The framing is up for the Memphis Sports and Events Center, the main feature of the park. The City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development said the building is about halfway finished.

The events center is 227,000 sq. ft. with eight basketball/volleyball, three outdoor soccer fields, and a pavilion with 2,500 fixed seats and VIP suites.

The question for many, is will construction get in the way of Memphis in May events on Tiger Lane this year?

"We've done this before and we know exactly where and how we are gonna structure Memphis in May, and the fact that construction is ongoing will not be a problem,” said Mary Claire Borys with the city.

Officials said so far the sports and events center is on budget and on time to be open to the public by fall.