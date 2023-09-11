Construction worker dies after injury in Southeast Shelby County, Shelby County Sheriff's Office says

Deputies said they responded to the 7600 block of Chasewood Drive after the worker was injured at about 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A construction worker was injured in an accident on Monday morning and later died, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Shelby County Fire Department officials transported the man to Regional One where he was placed in critical condition, according to SCSO.

The man was later pronounced dead, according to SCSO.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has identified this man as 64-year-old Lino Alonzo of Cordova.

