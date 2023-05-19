Construction worker killed in Arlington after work accident, Sheriff's Office says

ARLINGTON, Tenn — A man is dead after a construction accident in Arlington, Tennessee, Friday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.
SCSO said their deputies responded to the scene on Airline Road and Will Harris Drive in Arlington Friday where a man died in a construction accident around 9 a.m. Investigators said preliminary information indicates the death was accidental.
They said the medical examiner responded to the scene. Further details were not released.
The incident remains under investigation. Avoid the area.