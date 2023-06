MLGW is still working to resolve outages throughout the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cooling center will be available Thursday at the Greenlaw Community Center located at 190 Mill Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nearly 23,000 Memphis, Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still without power, and Memphis will experience extreme heat and high heat indexes Thursday, June 29.

People who are experiencing homelessness can visit the Hospitality Hub located at 592 Washington Ave. from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.