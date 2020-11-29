Cooper-Young business owner explains the importance of Small Business Saturday for local community

Shopping local is extra important this year as many small businesses are barely surviving the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday meant to encourage people to shop at local businesses. These businesses generate 44% of the U.S. economy and serve an even bigger role in our neighborhoods.

Small businesses are the heart of the community.

Jenean Morrison opened Cooper-Young Gallery and Gift Shop with her husband in their Midtown neighborhood. Their store is their passion and they love the community they are in.

"When we opened our shop, we decided to be open seven days a week," Morrison said. "We always wanted to be here for people."

The shop they have had for the past three years sells unique gifts and art, but it is also a place for events, book club meetings, and a space to celebrate the local scene. Morrison said the pandemic has been hard because she misses seeing the people she has made incredible memories with there.

"One of the things that has been so hard about this pandemic is we miss seeing the people and having long conversations with people about what’s going on in their lives or long conversations with tourists about where they’re from," Morrison said.

She said shopping at small businesses has never been more important. These shops and restaurants draw people to the neighborhoods these owners are proud of.

"Cooper-Young is a lovely community and we want to continue to serve that community, but also Cooper-Young is a vital part of Memphis," Morrison said.

#SmallBusinessSaturday is extra important this year as many local shops struggle during the pandemic.



The owner of Cooper-Young Gallery and Gift Shop explained Small Business Saturday should just be a reminder to support your local businesses year-round. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/VjaCmM1Dfk — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) November 29, 2020

When you support one small business you end up supporting others in your community as well. Morrison explained Small Business Saturday should just be a reminder to support your local businesses year-round.