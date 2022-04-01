Cooper Young Festival booths are now on sale | Here's how to apply to b a vendor

Artist who hand-make their art form must complete a vendor application online. Booth spaces are $250, and CYBA said that all fees are non-refundable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Although the Cooper Young Festival won’t come back until mid-September, artist can start purchasing booths now.

The Cooper Young Business Association (CYBA) said that booths for the 34th Cooper Young Festival will go on sale Wednesday, June 15.

Artist who hand-make their art form must complete a vendor application online. Booth spaces are $250, and CYBA said that all fees are non-refundable.

CYBA said booth spaces are 10’ x 15’, but only 10’ x 10’ tents are allowed on the festival site because other sized tents do not fit the site set up, causing issues for neighboring vendors.

According to CYBA, all art forms set up in booth spaces must be made by the person or persons who rent the space, and sub-leasing booth spaces is prohibited. Generators are also prohibited, CYBA said.

In the case that the person who purchased the booth space cannot attend the event, CYBA said the booth space must be returned to be made available for another approved artist.

CYBA said that antiques and collectible items are also allowed to be sold at the booths, but people selling imported, manufactured, or non-vintage collectible items will be assigned booth spaces on the First Congo parking lot.

The online vendor application is only available for artists. Retail shops, commercial businesses, corporations and food vendors must contact Director of CYBA, Tamara Cook at 901-276-7222.