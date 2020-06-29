Cooper-Young neighborhood celebrates Pride month, with newly repainted rainbow crosswalk

The crosswalk made its debut last November to make a visual statement that the LGBTQ community is accepted in the Midtown Memphis neighborhood.

The rainbow crosswalk in the Cooper Young neighborhood received some love, support and a new paint job Sunday.

The neighborhood got together to celebrate pride month by adding a more permanent resin-based paint to the rainbow.

The crosswalk made its debut last November to make a visual statement that the LGBTQ community is accepted in the Midtown Memphis neighborhood.

“Cooper-Young has one of the densest same sex identifying household populations in the Southeast United States,” said organizer Jarred Price. “It shows that Memphis is embracing equality. It means the LGBTQ community here is accepted and loved and we’re honored to be able to do this and appreciate the cooperation of the City of Memphis,” he said.