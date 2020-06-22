Welcome to the Quarantina! Cooper Young neighbors get creative while social distancing

They couldn't go to the bar, so these neighbors brought the bar to their backyards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Although a lot has reopened in the Mid-South, we are still in a pandemic. Social distancing is still important.

Cooper Young neighbors reached out to Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, on Nextdoor to share how they are creatively distancing.

Many of us are spending a lot of time at home, but that hasn't stopped us from getting close to our neighbors.

On Nextdoor, we learned of neighbors in Cooper Young who made getting close refreshing.

You may know the saying.

"Good fences make good neighbors. In my case, I had a good neighbor build a good fence," said Jeff Sideman, a Cooper Young resident.

It is a fence that instead of dividing, kept Cooper Young neighbors Jeff Sideman and Mike Davis together.

"We realized after about a couple months of not being able to go to a bar that we should make the bar come to us," said Sideman.

Hence, the Quarantina, where everybody literally knows your name.

"It's neat. We can just go in our backyards. Our kids can come out and play on both sides. Us grownups get to talk to each other just like we would if we were out somewhere. Sit in our bar chairs, our stools and have a drink," said Davis.

Sideman thought of the idea. Mike put it to action.

"Building it was kind of easy. We probably spent $60 on hardware to get some lumber, hinges, and the tools that we needed. We had to build the frame and then saw a hole. Attach a chain and then everything fell down," said Davis.

The drinks are on the house.

"I've got a smoker in the back, so I'll barbecue something. They'll make something over there, maybe some margaritas or something or some theme out of it or so," said Sideman. "My next door neighbors on this side, we're actually thinking about building a bar fence between us."

For the sake of the bar, Sideman and Davis are leaving a tip.

"I think you have to be a little close to your neighbors before you do something like this. But we're lucky. We love the Sidemans, so this was never really a question," said Davis.

There are some really cool neighbors and we'd love to hear from you.