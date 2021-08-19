"We're about to put on a show": Cordova players prep for first season opener in two years

Due to the 2020-'21 season being canceled Cordova players are excited to host Memphis Central in their first game of their welcome back season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Cordova High football team held their final practice ahead of their first official game of the 2021-'22 season against Memphis Central.

Neither team has played since the 2019-2020 season.

“This year if it gets canceled, it could affect my recruitment and anyone else’s recruitment, any team not just my team. Any seniors that didn’t have a chance (last season) because our junior year is the year we were supposed to get looks,” defensive lineman Jarel Savage explained.

For the first time in almost two years, Cordova football will host a season opener.

Savage explained how although he’s excited, stepping into a leadership role for his senior season has been challenging.

“Me, I was in tenth grade before now, before this season and it’s like I just had to pick it up fast,” said Savage.

With no season last year, he says he missed the full experience of growing into a leadership role as an upperclassman.

Football opens up their season at home tomorrow night against Central. First chance to see the Wolves under the Friday Night Lights since 2019! — Cordova Athletics (@CHS_Wolfpack) August 19, 2021

The story is similar for his team co-captain Jeremiah Jordan.

“Getting this year, we will be able to change a lot of people’s lives, and it did change a lot of lives not getting it last year,” said wide receiver Jeremiah Jordan.

Head coach Marcus Wimberly has his guys focused on the task ahead, battling Memphis Central, coached by his childhood friend Major Wright.

“Major and I have had some good battles, I think most of our games have come down to one point,” said Coach Wimberly.

Including the last time they played each other, Cordova won with a final score of 13-12.

But this year, Central has a star in Yale commit, wide receiver Quincy Briggs.

Cordova will be missing one of their starting wideouts in Jeremiah who has a couple of weeks left to rest on his sprained ankle.

“I feel like we’re going to be able to come out on top I hate that I'm not going to be able to play, but I think they’ll get it done,” said Jordan.

With both teams pushing for a win tomorrow night, Coach Wimberly is also hoping for a full season, allowing him and his staff to make a lasting impact on his players.

“You know molding these young kids to be successful in anything in life, not just football,” said Wimberly.