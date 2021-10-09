Cordova site could be added to Superfund priority list

The EPA has proposed adding the National Fireworks site to its Superfund National Priorities List for removal of toxic chemicals detected in groundwater.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The federal Environmental Protection Agency is considering adding a former west Tennessee munitions factory to a list of prioritized Superfund toxic cleanup sites.

The EPA has proposed adding the National Fireworks site in the Memphis suburb of Cordova to its Superfund National Priorities List for removal of toxic chemicals detected in groundwater.

The EPA said National Fireworks made flares, grenades, incendiary bombs and large caliber rounds for the U.S. Army and Navy from 1942 to 1945.

The site was redeveloped in 1986 as an industrial park.