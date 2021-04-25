Covid-19 cases on the rise among children

The CDC reports most cases among children are mild

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covid-19 cases among children are steadily rising as more are back in the classroom.

Tennessee's education commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn said at this time the state department will not require Covid-19 vaccinations for students.

"In terms of the decision-making, we want to make sure that school buildings are open and parents have that choice period," Schwinn said. "I think when we're thinking about vaccinations, that will remain an individual decision for a person and their medical health provider, and I think that will also maintain."

There still is not an FDA approval or emergency use authorization for anyone younger than 16 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine or anyone younger than 18 years old to receive the Moderna vaccine. Both companies are currently working on a two-dose vaccine for kids.

Some parents, like Sade Kennedy, hope it'll be safe for children eventually.

"I think they need to be vaccinated first before going back to school," Kennedy said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics found, in the week of April 15, more than 18% of Covid-19 cases in Tennessee were among children. Tennessee was among the top five states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases that were children in that week.

Kennedy said she wants her daughters vaccinated from the virus as soon as possible.

"I feel like it’ll be safer because they get vaccinated for everything else," Kennedy said. "Why not get vaccinated for coronavirus?"

Schwinn said now that at least anyone of age in Tennessee, especially teachers, can get vaccinated, she hopes cases in schools will remain at a minimum.

"I think we are seeing more people get more comfortable with coming back into school buildings who might not have been as comfortable three months ago, six months ago, certainly nine months ago," Schwinn said.