COVID-19 challenges continue in Shelby County, with numbers showing trends accelerating nearly across the board

Health experts said there are glimmers of hope countywide mask ordinance showing positive effect in starting to slow the spread.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "There really is more of it in the community," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

For Shelby County health experts, the COVID-19 numbers don't lie.

Data across the board show the virus is accelerating locally.

"You have more growth in the virus than you do an increase in testing," Dr. Jeff Warren with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task force said.

In the past four week, while the total number of cases increased 59%, total cases more than doubled, by 107%.

The total of active cases also surged 122%.

Since June 23rd, the overall positivity rate increased every day and June 28th is the last time the daily positivity rate dipped below 10%.

"We have spread in the community, so it's not like there's just isolated, random people that have gotten infected," Dr. Jeff Warren said.

Dr. Warren pointed out another key COVID-19 is going in the right direction; the transmission rate has gone down in recent days.

Latest from @ShelbyTNHealth: 304 new COVID-19 cases reported (unclear at this moment how many days of tests these numbers of positives came from). Overall positivity rate continues trending up, now at 9.59%. One day positivity rate: 18.11% on 1376 new tests reported. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) July 20, 2020

He said COVID-19 mapping in the past week showed more people are wearing masks and effectively abiding by the countywide mandate.

"The further below it goes one, the more rapidly it goes away, it goes away exponentially just like it increases exponentially," Dr. Warren said.

Later this week, health experts are expected to roll out new tripwires, the specific data numbers that if surpassed, would trigger additional restrictions at certain types of businesses.