COVID-19 prompts Memphis' Kroc Center to Close

The Salvation Army Kroc Center of Memphis suspends all operations immediately amid coronavirus concerns.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Salvation Army Kroc Center of Memphis is the latest to announce closures, as COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increase.

In a news release sent out early Monday morning, the Kroc Center of Memphis said it is suspending operations, except two days of Spring Break Camp:

In light of the national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus), the Kroc Center of Memphis has temporarily suspended all public programming and operations effective immediately. As risks have increased regarding community spread of COVID-19 across Memphis and the Mid-South, we have considered all options and have ultimately decided to follow CDC guidelines to limit public exposures. As such, all activity, with the exception of Spring Break camp, will be suspended in our building effective Monday, March 16. Spring Break Camp will be held March 16-17 only.

As this matter evolves, we will offer facility updates on when we plan to reopen. Our local and national Kroc Center teams are working within parameters set forth by the CDC and the guidance of local government to determine when we can safely return to normal operations. For those that are enrolled in programs, we will communicate plans for rescheduling as that information becomes available. If you have any questions in the interim, please contact us at info@krocmemphis.org. You may also call 901.729.8007, and press 2.

Temporarily closing our doors is a difficult decision, as we balance being available to the community with being proactive in the interest of public health. We are grateful to have your understanding and patience during this time.

We truly appreciate your support and commitment to helping us create a welcoming space for Worship, Arts, Education, and Recreation. We know that staying fit and active is our best way to build a strong immune system and stay healthy. Even though you can't make it in to join us in person, here is a FREE online option of our Les Mills fitness classes to help keep you active and working out at home. This platform offers 95 free workouts across 8 categories and it will remain available as long as the disruption from Coronavirus continues. Additionally, we plan to post on our social media platforms, providing tips to stay active and engaged over the coming day.

Please continue to observe the recommended practices for maintaining good health, and we look forward to seeing you when the Kroc Center reopens.

