The new testing site is prepared to handle 200 tests a day.

HERNANDO, Miss — A new five-day COVID-19 testing site opens Monday in DeSoto Co. due to cases overwhelming hospitals and pharmacies.

The testing site opens at the Hernando Health Department at 8:30 a.m. It will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

According to DeSoto Co. officials, it's expected to handle about 200 tests per day.

Appointments must be made in advance here.

DeSoto Co. supervisors appealed to the state last week asking for a testing site.

Officials said the number of people trying to get tested in the county was overwhelming pharmacists. Testing kits were running out and people were waiting days for their results.

Today MSDH is reporting 5,048 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 54 deaths, and 172 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 406,249 cases, 7,991 deaths, and 1,099,899 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/MW2mW6RZMV — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 20, 2021

At the testing site, people will receive both a Rapid test and PCR test.

DeSoto Co. also requested that the state set up a field hospital to relieve the number of hospitalizations.

Officials say as of right now, a field hospital that was requested for the area is not happening. They said they were told there’s not enough available staff for a field hospital, and the state is working to increase staff in other hospitals currently.

Two field hospitals have already been set up in Jackson.

Monday, the health department will begin administering Booster Vaccine shots/Third Doses, also in Hernando.

These vaccines are currently only available to people with the following conditions:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose steroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

You can make an appointment online at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ or by calling 877-978-6453.