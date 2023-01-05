Study says parents who choose not to vaccinate their children don't trust vaccine safety

When analyzing vaccination patterns by race, a study showed that COVID vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 17 were the highest for Asian children.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attempt to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic has been more challenging than most people imagined.

Although many have started to accept COVID as a common seasonal illness, adopting attitudes associated with the flu and RSV, reports show that COVID vaccinations are still not received well, especially for Black children.

The National Immunization Survey Child COVID Module (NIS-CCM) collected data from December 2020 to September 2022 from 94,838 parents and guardians. Data collected was used to analyze racial and ethnic differences seen in COVID vaccination patterns, as well as to assess what drives parents to choose to vaccinate or not vaccinate their children.

When analyzing vaccination patterns by race, the NIS-CCM showed that COVID vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 17 were the highest for Asian children, with 63% to 93% receiving vaccines, and Hispanic children, with 35% to 77% receiving vaccines, when compared to other races.

Vaccination patterns for Black children were lower than those seen among Asian, Hispanic, and multiple race children.

According to the module, parents who choose not to give their children the COVID vaccine do not trust the safety of vaccines.

The study found that some parents who choose not to vaccinate their children reported that their providers did not frequently recommend the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children as young as six months old can get the COVID vaccine. The CDC says children six months of age and up are recommended to stay up to date with vaccinations to prevent severe COVID illnesses.