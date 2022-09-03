x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

If I didn't get COVID-19 yet, what are the odds that I ever will?

With restrictions easing up and masks coming off, the question is "are we all going to get it?"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the last two years, over 4 million people in the Carolinas have gotten COVID-19. 

And while that number is high, there are still plenty of people who have managed to avoid the virus altogether. For people who never got COVID, what are the odds they never will?  

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.    

Let's connect the dots. 

The federal government estimates about 43% of people have been infected with the coronavirus. The CDC estimate counts each person once, so some of the more than 140 million Americans estimated to have had COVID-19 may have been infected more than once. 

That leaves almost 60% who never had it. Now with restrictions easing up and masks coming off, the question is "are we all going to get it?" 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

A new report from The San Francisco Chronicle asked the experts. They say it's possible, but unlikely, especially over the next year or two. 

They say with most people in the country vaccinated at some level, those who are will be relatively protected. 

They say the goal right now, is to find the right balance to avoid the virus while enjoying life.

Related Articles

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.

In Other News

McDonald's hiring hundreds of new employees in West Tennessee