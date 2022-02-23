Covington native completes tour of duty aboard famous warship

Aaron Rogers of Covington, Tennessee, just spent two years as a crewmember of USS Constitution, a ship that's been in active service since the 1700s.

BOSTON — A native of Covington, Tennessee, just wrapped up a two year tour of duty aboard a legendary ship.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Rogers bid farewell to the officers and crew of USS Constitution last week after successfully completing his tour.

While the ship, over two centuries old and a relic of a bygone era, no longer serves in a combat role for the U.S. Navy, it is still considered an active warship and serves to educate the public on the Navy's history and heritage.

As such, duty aboard USS Constitution is considered a special program by the Navy, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

“It is a bittersweet experience leaving this place, I will miss the people dearly,” said Rogers.

Rogers, a graduate of Covington High School, has served in the Navy for two years and USS Constitution was his first duty station.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still floating, moored in Boston Harbor 364 days a year.

She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and heritage.