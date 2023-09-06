Covington Police announce investigation into teacher for 'inappropriate conduct' with minors

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Covington Police Department (901-475-1261) or Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (901-475-33

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Wednesday, September 6, the Covington Police Department announced the investigation into a teacher for inappropriate conduct with minors.

Covington Police said the investigation into the teacher is a joint investigation with the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

Covington Police and the DA's office are not able to make any further comments at this time but are working to identify any potential victims.

No arrests have been made at this time.