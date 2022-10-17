Covington alderman injured in golf cart crash

Covington Alderman Danny Wallace was driving the street-approved golf cart and received multiple injuries.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Covington alderman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into his golf cart Monday evening, according to the Covington Police Department.

Covington police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Cottonwood Way.

Police said Alderman Danny Wallace was driving the street-approved golf cart and received multiple injuries. He was flown to Regional One in Memphis.

Police said Wallace was alert and stable at the scene of the crash.

According to police, the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling on the wrong side of the street. Wallace was facing the sun and never saw the car in his path.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alderman Wallace and his family for a speedy recovery and Ms. Griffin who was visibly upset at the scene," said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner. "I appreciate all of the first responders including CPD, Covington Fire Department, and EMS who assisted at the scene."

The driver, Jamie Griffin of Covington, was cited in the crash for failure to exercise due care and driving on an expired driver's license.

Griffin will appear in Covington City Court later this month.