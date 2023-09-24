Five people shot at club in Covington, Tipton County sheriff says

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said that evidence on the scene suggested there were multiple shooters in various areas in and around the club.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A large disturbance took place Saturday night in Covington that left five people shot and seriously hurt, according to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Deputies responded to "The Event Center" at 2951 Highway 51 shortly after 11 p.m., according to the sheriff. These deputies found a woman who had been shot and began administering first aid to her, according to the sheriff. She is in extremely critical condition, Beasley said.

Deputies then learned about other gunshot victims that were transported to Baptist Tipton by a private vehicle, according to the sheriff.

Deputies also found that one victim was shot inside the club and that others were shot outside, according to the sheriff. Beasley said that evidence on the scene suggested there were multiple shooters in various areas in and around the club.

"At this time, we have a young female currently at the Med fighting for her life," Sheriff Shannon Beasley said in a statement. "Our prayers are with her and her family and all the victims in this incident. This is absolutely uncalled for and behavior that's not acceptable. It's sad when people can't get together and enjoy themselves without people acting with such sickening and violent behavior."

Anyone with any information about this case is asked by the sheriff to contact dispatch at (901) 475 4300. They can also private message Sheriff Shannon Beasley on Facebook.

"Our office will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and we will not leave one stone unturned in the process," Beasley said. "I urge anyone with information to please reach out to us."