Investigators say a vehicle ran a red light, hitting the bus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have detained one person after a crash involving a MATA bus.

Police said the crash happened before 10:30 a.m. Friday at Frayser Boulevard and Rangeline in Frayser. Investigators say a vehicle ran a red light, hitting the bus.

Five people were injured, one of them in critical condition.

Police have not released any other information on the person who was detained.