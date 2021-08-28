Crash involving Memphis Police cruiser shuts down part of Sam Cooper Blvd.

About 6:15 p.m. Saturday, MPD shutdown eastbound lanes near Perkins for an investigation into the three-car crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after three-car crash along Sam Cooper Boulevard Saturday evening involving an MPD cruiser.

Police sent out an alert about the crash about 6:15 p.m., saying eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper Blvd. east of the Perkins exit would be shut down for an undetermined amount of time due to an investigation.

Our news crews headed to the scene and spotted a squad car that had been heavily damaged.

Police said one person was taken to St. Francis hospital and is listed as non-critical. They have not said what caused the crash or if anyone faces charges.