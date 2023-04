Three people transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but it is unclear if there were other injuries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a three-car crash in front of Nike at Frayser-Raleigh and New Allen Rd.

The crash happened on Monday around 10:46 p.m.

Memphis Fire Department worked to free victims of the crash who were trapped inside the car. There were three people transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but it is unclear if there were other injuries.

ABC24 is working to learn more about this accident.