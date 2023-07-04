Early morning crash near Shelby Farms Park kills 1, injures 3 others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash near Shelby Farms Park in East Memphis Tuesday morning.
Memphis Police said their officers responded to the two-car crash at the corner of Walnut Grove Road and Farm Road at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
There, a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where she later died. A man was also taken to Regional One in critical condition, while another man was taken nearby to Baptist East hospital in non-critical condition, and another woman taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.