Crash takes place on I-40 Eastbound before Sycamore View, Memphis police say

Four people were transported to hospitals, according to Memphis police.
Credit: Photo by Kim Cheney

A two-vehicle car crash took place on Interstate 40 and Whitten Road on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the area. Four people were transported to hospitals, they said.

These included one man to Regional One in critical condition, one woman to Regional One in non-critical condition. A man and another woman were both taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, MPD said. 

