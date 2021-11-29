Create family memories this holiday season by choosing and cutting your own tree; for FREE

Land Between the Lakes is offering free cedar trees, with a permit you can get online.

GOLDEN POND, Ky. — If you're looking for a unique holiday experience for your family this year, head to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

Families will be allowed to cut one cedar Christmas tree for free through December 24.

To cut a tree, a permit must be obtained online, according to the National Forest Service.

Only cedar trees can be cut. They must be less than 10 feet tall with stumps that are less than four inches tall.

Land Between the Lakes Facebook page shows the difference betweent a pine tree and a cedar tree:

"Taking the family out into the woods to look for the perfect Christmas tree is a great holiday tradition. Check along roadsides or within old forest openings to find your tree,” suggested Yvonne Antes, silviculturist at Land Between the Lakes. “The cedar tree program also helps Land Between the Lakes maintain open lands and promote diverse wildlife habitat.”

Cedar trees may be cut anywhere in Land Between the Lakes except:



• Within sight of U.S. Highway 68/Ky. Route 80

• Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway

• Cemeteries

• Nature Watch Areas

• Campgrounds

• Facilities, including the Elk & Bison Prairie

• Other mowed areas

Chainsaws can be used, but, trucks, winches, tractors, or other heavy equipment is prohibited.