'Creating your own financial destiny' | Habitat for Humanity celebrates helping Memphis buyers get homes

Since the program launched, they reportedly have helped nearly 600 first time-buyers make purchases in Memphis.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These past few years have been an uphill battle for many future homebuyers but members of Habitat for Humanity have worked to put many at ease here in the Mid-South.

In fact, the Memphis Habitat for Humanity celebrated home-buyers who the organization has supported throughout their homebuying process on Saturday. Since the program launched, they reportedly have helped nearly 600 first time-buyers make purchases in Memphis by paying, in many cases, for the interest on the buyers' mortgage.

Dwayne Spencer is the president for Habitat for Humanity in Memphis.

"This is their opportunity to create their own financial destiny by investing in themselves and buying a home and then having that property and the ability to pass it down to another family member," Spencer said.