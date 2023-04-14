Crestview Middle and some Elementary students will have to take TCAP, Tipton County Schools confirms

The governor has not waived testing for third, fourth and fifth-grade students, but second grade testing is a "local decision," according to Tipton County Schools.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third through eighth graders of Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle Schools will be required to take TCAP tests in new locations, according to Tipton County Schools.

Crestview Elementary students in third, fourth and fifth grades are expected to take TCAP tests at Charger Academy. Crestview Middle School students are expected to test at Covington High School.

The governor has not waived testing for these students, but second-grade testing is a "local decision" as the school district has opted out of testing for Crestview Elementary second graders, according to Tipton County Schools.

Tipton County Schools expects students to attend these locations on Tuesday, April 25. The school day for CES and CMS will be the same schedule as other schools across the district, and bus transportation will be provided, they said.

Director of Institution Dr. Rebekah Byrd released a statement saying in part, "In the midst of all that everyone has endured, we are proud of our staff’s and students’ resiliency. We look forward to seeing our students on April 25."

Parents are encouraged to share questions and concerns with Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle Schools directly.