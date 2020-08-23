Crews begin demolition at the Ed Rice Community Center

The demolition had been delayed since May because of the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demolition work began Saturday on an historic landmark in the Frayser community.

Earlier this week crews dug below the structure of the Ed Rice Community Center to cut off the utility connections.

The demolition had been delayed since May because of the pandemic. The work will clear the space for a brand new $8-million center.

Construction is projected to be completed in 2022.

The center will have a gym, aquatics center, tennis court, park and art space.