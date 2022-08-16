x
Several injured after overnight shootout at Methodist North Hospital

Memphis Police dispatch confirmed that at least eight people were shot.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shoot out in front of the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital.

Memphis Police dispatch confirmed that at least eight people were shot. MPD arrived at the scene at 12:47 a.m.

All streets in the area including Covington Pike and Austin Peay have been closed off to secure the area. The hospital is also on lockdown. 

The hospital is believed to be 

More details will be available as this story progresses.

