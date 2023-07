Multiple crossings were reportedly blocked from Perkins East to White Station as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car that was hit by a train at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended has left one woman in the hospital and blocked multiple crossings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said officers responded shortly after 6 p.m.