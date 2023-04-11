Suspect in Cru Lounge shooting arrested

Romerick Humphrey faces charges of attempted first degree murder and more in the shooting at the midtown lounge just before 10:45 p.m. March 28, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video arraignment was held Tuesday for the man accused in a shooting at Cru Lounge in midtown Memphis that left two people injured.

Court documents show Romerick Humphrey faces many charges, including three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon.

Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at the lounge in the 1500 block of Madison Ave. just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

According to the affidavit, Humphrey had returned to the lounge with a rifle after being kicked out. Investigators said Humphrey fired several shots at the lounge from the middle of the street, hitting someone who was waiting to enter, the affidavit said. CrimeStoppers said one of those injured was a security guard.

MPD released surveillance photos of the suspect on March 31, and CrimeStoppers said they got a tip soon after, which led them to positively identify Humphreys.

He was arrested Monday, April 10, and is behind bars on $500,000 bond. He is due back in court Wednesday, April 12.