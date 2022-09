Memphians can visit the location on Highland at 671 S. Highland St. to take part in the celebration.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out.