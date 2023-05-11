CSX train derails near Mason, grain cars stuck in creek

CSX said no one was injured in the crash which happened early Thursday morning.

MASON, Tenn — A CSX freight train partially derailed near Mason, Tennessee, Thursday morning, leaving train cars full of grain stuck in a creek near Ford's Blue Oval City site.

A CSX representative said the train, carrying nine cars loaded with grain products and carbon b, derailed at 4:20 a.m. Thursday near Liles Road and Old L & N Road between Mason and Stanton, Tennessee.

CSX said no one was injured, and no hazardous materials were spilled in the derailment, with no danger to the public.

Three grain cars are still partially stuck in a small creek.