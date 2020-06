Mayor Jim Strickland made the decision Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has extended the city's curfew into Sunday night with a new start time.

The curfew will start at 11:00 p.m. Sunday and go until 5:00 a.m. Monday morning. Previously, the curfews started at 10:00 p.m.

The curfew was put into place earlier this week after peaceful protests turned violent and several businesses were vandalized.