Here's the current timeline in the search for new Memphis Police Director

Current Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings' contract expires in April 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council was updated Tuesday on search plans for a new top cop.

There’s no word whether the incoming director will receive the same $230,000 salary as Rallings.

Memphis Chief Human Resources Officer Alex Smith presented a timeline which is already in motion, beginning with an active $63,000 contract with the International Association of Chief of Police to begin the search.

Before the end of the year, the city will issue a public survey to gain information to build a candidate profile, along with another opportunity for community feedback.

The timeline calls for the Director's position to be posted the entire month of December.

The use of an interview panel is being explored. One was also used during 2016's selection process.

A selection is expected by February, with a presentation to the Council in March.