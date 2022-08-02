Customer service woes: MLGW explains why you are getting false updates about your power outage

MLGW said Tuesday the reason why people are getting false alerts is because they can't pinpoint power in a single household, only a general area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water officials held another public virtual news conference Tuesday to answer questions about the tens of thousands of customers still without power, six days after an ice storm took down hundreds of trees and knocked power out across Memphis and Shelby County.

A woman living in East Memphis has been without power for nearly 150 hours, that's six days of sleeping in the cold. What makes matters worse, she's being notified that her power is restored, even though it never came back on.

Cecilia Ponder said since she can't have power, the least MLGW can do is be transparent.

"I get a text message at 1 in the morning saying the power is on, no it's not," Ponder. "I received two notifications since then from MLGW text messaging system saying that power has been restored but in actuality, it has not."

Like many others, Ponder said she hasn't been able to find an affordable hotel with rooms available so she's been sleeping in her car. After receiving multiple text messages from MLGW she said she called the MLGW outage hotline to let them know that her power was still off, but this is the response she got.

"She tells me I shouldn't be calling so often because that resets the system and makes them think it's a new outage in the system," Ponder said.

MLGW said Tuesday the reason why people are getting false alerts is that they can't pinpoint power in a single household, only a general area.

"The first thing we recognize is that the circuit is restored and our first assumption is that everybody is back on, but it's not until the really energized that we will see that oh there are still some people here and there and some pockets without power," MLGW VP and Chief Customer Officer Jim said.