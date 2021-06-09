CW30 transmitter experiences an electrical issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our CW30 transmitter experienced an electrical issue resulting in the failure of our over-the-air signal for WLMT 30.1, MeTV 30.2 and Smart TV 30.3. Currently, only Comcast and AT&T viewers are receiving CW30 while our team works to restore your over-the-air signal as quickly and safely as possible. Please know that we are aware of the situation, and we are working as quickly as possible to restore your channel.

You can continue to follow updates on the signal restoration on website and social media pages for updates. CW30 truly apologizes for any inconvenience and is working to bring your favorite programs back to you as soon as possible! You can also download the CW app to watch your favorite shows streaming for free AND you can still get the most up-to-date news, weather, and sports by watching CW30 News at 9 at localmemphis.com!