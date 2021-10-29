Singer Cyndi Lauper signs "She Bop" artworks to benefit Memphis music academy

Lauper has hand-signed 50 fine art canvas prints, which are also hand-numbered.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Singer Cyndi Lauper has teamed up with Soundwaves Art Foundation to help raise funds for the Stax Music Academy, an after-school and summer music institute at the original site of Stax Records in Memphis.

In a release, the Soulsville Foundation said Soundwaves has created an artwork based on the recording of her mega "She Bop" released in 1984 as the third single from her debut album She's So Unusual.

Lauper has hand-signed 50 fine art canvas prints, which are also hand-numbered. She has also hand-signed four original artworks on crystalline canvas and added a different handwritten lyric from the song to each piece.

I've teamed up with @Soundwaves_Art to bring you a limited collection of artworks based on #SheBop. I've signed every print and original. Sold to support the incredible work of @staxmusicacademy. Only 50 prints and 4 originals available: https://t.co/VmLOE1KYjC pic.twitter.com/GdNshDvHuo — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 29, 2021

Original artworks are 40x40 and all originals and prints come with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Signed originals are $3,000 each and signed prints are $450 each. Unsigned prints are also available for $75 each.